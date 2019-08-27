UPDATE: Road open after serious crash involving deputy on SR 90 near Huachuca City

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State Route 90 is back open south of Huachuca City, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation after a serious crash involving a deputy closed the road.
According to deputies from the Sierra Vista District, one of the Deputies became involved in a motor vehicle accident northbound on Highway 90 near Airport Road.
The Deputy has been transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment of injuries sustained in the incident and there are no other injuries reported at this time.
Sheriff’s Detectives are on scene at the shooting incident which is reportedly a domestic violence case involving shots being fired at a male subject at a residence and a female has been taken into custody.
The Sierra Vista Police are investigating.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.