Tucson murder suspects on run after escaping while on way to Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson couple accused of murder is on the loose and authorities said the two are likely armed and dangerous.
Authorities said Blane and Susan Barksdale escaped from a private transport company while on their way to Pima County from New York.
The Apache County Sheriff’s Office said the Barksdales overpowered two transport officers in Blanding, Utah, on Monday, Aug. 26.
The Barksdales then drove to St. Johns, which is located in northeastern Arizona. There, they dumped the transport van and took off in another vehicle.
Authorities said the Barksdales are likely armed and the FBI would be taking over the case. One of the transport officers had minor injuries, according to the ACSO.
The Barksdales are accused in connection with the potential death of 72-year-old Frank Bligh in Tucson in April 2019.
Bligh, whose body has not been found, was reported missing. On April 16, his home in the 3500 block of South Calexico Avenue caught fire and exploded. The next day, his car was found abandoned in Tucson.
On April 24, the Barksdales’ nephew Brent Mallard was arrested on an arson charge. Less than a month later, the Barksdales were arrested near Rochester, NY, on charges of first-degree murder.
