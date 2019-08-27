Why election results take days to report and how to change it

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It can be frustrating for voters and candidates when they have to wait several days for a winner to be declared.
But, that’s the process in Arizona and in Pima County.
Because Pima County has a vote by mail election system, voters have an option.
They can request an early ballot or they can go to the polls. In some cases, they can do both.
A substantial number of voters who receive early ballots in the mail will drop them off at a polling place on election day rather than drop them in the mail.
That creates an issue because each of those ballots must be processed, their signatures verified by hand and then counted.
That creates the long delays in ballot counting.
“Unfortunately Arizona has made national headlines in more than one election cycle because of the delays in counting ballots,” said Bill Beard, a GOP operative who help author this report to shave time off the process. “I think we’ve lost something in this process and it’s not a good thing.”
When election results are delayed for days, and in some cases weeks, it creates a mistrust among the voters that everything is on the up and up.
“It make you wonder what’s going on in the back room,” said voter Laura Woods.
By speeding up the process without jeopardizing the integrity, Beard feels he can help restore the trust.
“If we can find a way using technology that is currently available to speed up the process while maintaining the accuracy of the process,” he said. “That is a good thing.”
The election to watch right now is the Tucson City Democratic Primary, which is held on August 27, 2019.
“10, 20 years ago, you had a situation where 5% of the votes came in the early voting process,” Beard said. “Today because of early voting you’ve got 70, 80% and in the case of Tucson, you’ve got 100% of the ballots which will be processed through the mail.”
So while voting has changed, the process to count the votes remains mired in the 20th century.
“Election law in Arizona, some of it unchanged in 20,40, 50 years,” he said.
The hope is to convince lawmakers and the governor that changes need to be made so the integrity of the voting process matches the speed with which votes can be counted today.
The counting process is lightening fast but the processing and signature verification remain painstakingly slow.
Beard says there is military grade software, which can speed up the process.
“Those election results for those close races we all sit there and gnash our teeth over, is done in a fairly timely manner, possibly as quick as two or three days,” he said.
Elections officials and the county government will meet on September 4th to discuss the issue.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.