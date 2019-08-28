ACTION DAY: Expect thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, overnight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared an Action Day for Wednesday, Aug. 28, because of increased chances for thunderstorms.
Expect isolated and scattered showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon and overnight.
There will be a 50 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms, with a few strong isolated storms occurring.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent chance of isolated to scattered storms building. A high of 104 is expected.
TONIGHT: 50 percent chance of storms, mainly before midnight. Clearing after with lows in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: 20 percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. A high of 101 under partly sunny skies.
FRIDAY: 20 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high of 103.
SATURDAY: A high of 104 under mainly sunny skies. 10 percent chance of an isolated storm.
SUNDAY: 30 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with a high of 100.
MONDAY: 20 percent chance of isolated storms possible. Partly sunny skies with a high of 100.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. 20 percent chance of isolated storms possible.
