The Border Beat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here’s a breakdown of what has been happening recently at the U.S. border here in Arizona.
And check out this first one:
Blythe Station agents working at the Highway 78 Immigration Checkpoint arrested a Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident and a United States citizen for the transportation of more than 9 pounds of Methamphetamine over the weekend.
A Border Patrol canine assigned to the primary inspection lane alerted to an odor it was trained to detect emitting from a Toyota Corolla. Agents searched a cooler containing brightly colored bags disguised as frozen Ice Pops.
They were determined to be methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 9.21 pounds.
The 28-year-old female driver and her male 38-year-old passenger were both arrested.
CBP at the Port of Nogales, in one recent incident, seized just more than 39 pounds of methamphetamine.
Officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 36-year-old Nogales, Arizona woman for further inspection of her Oldsmobile SUV when she attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico.
The search led to the discovery of 35 packages identified as more than 39 pounds of meth, with an estimated value of more than $35,000.
Port of San Luis officers arrested a 32-year old Mexican national for an alleged attempt to smuggle almost 44 pounds of cocaine into the United States.
Officers removed 18 packages of cocaine from a vehicle worth more than an estimated value of $592,000
All subjects in the above incidents were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations AKA I.C.E.
