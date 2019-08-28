FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm Chances on the Rise!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared an Action Day for Wednesday, Aug. 28.
There is a 50% chance of scattered thunderstorms, with a few strong isolated storms occurring.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of isolated to scattered storms building. A high of 104 is expected.
TONIGHT: 50% chance of storms, mainly before midnight. Clearing after with lows in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. A high of 101 under partly sunny skies.
FRIDAY: 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high of 103.
SATURDAY: A high of 104 under mainly sunny skies. 10% chance of an isolated storm.
SUNDAY: 30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with a high of 100.
MONDAY: 20% chance of isolated storms possible. Partly sunny skies with a high of 100.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. 20% chance of isolated storms possible.
