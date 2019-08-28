Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Labor Day in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Labor Day is held in honor of working people, and most of us get to celebrate it with a day off from work. It always falls on the first Monday in September which means we have a three day weekend to look forward to.
Here is a list of events to enjoy over the three-day weekend, transportation schedule changes and office closures:
Salsa, Tequila, and Taco Challenge
Labor Day Weekend Celebration: Sunday, Sept. 1 at 7:00 p.m.
Ticket includes libation and menu samplings from over 40 local professional and emerging restaurants and chefs, with custom salsa and tequila cocktails in over 15 categories. Includes access to live entertainment all night. Click HERE for tickets.
Transit service will be as follows on Monday, September 2nd, for Labor Day:
- Sun Tran Routes 1 through 99 will run on a Sunday schedule.
- Sun Link streetcar will run on a Sunday schedule.
- Sun Express Routes 101X-204X will not be in operation.
- Sun Shuttle fixed-route service and the Sahuarita/Green Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will not be in operation. Sun Shuttle ADA Dial-a-Ride service provided by Total Ride and Oro Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will offer service from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Americans with Disabilities Act-qualified passengers only.
- Sun Van service will mirror the service provided by Sun Tran. Sun Van’s Reservation Center will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Labor Day.
- The Customer Service Center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist passengers, and will return to regular weekday hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd.
On Tuesday, September 3rd, all transit services resume regular service.
For trip planning assistance or more information, visit suntran.com or call the Customer Satisfaction Center at (520) 792-9222 (TDD: 520-628-1565).
The following transit services will be closed for Labor Day:
- Special Services Office, located at 35 W. Alameda, and returning to regular weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd.
- Sun Tran’s Administrative Office, located at 3920 N. Sun Tran Blvd., and returning to regular weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd.
- Sun Link’s Administrative Office, located at 290 E. 8th St., and returning to regular weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd.
