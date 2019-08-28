Here’s what you need for Tucson’s primary election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuesday was the primary election for the Tucson mayoral and city council races.
In the mayoral race, three Democratic candidates were fighting it out to face an independent in the general election on Nov. 5. Read the breakdown below for more on this race.
In Ward 1, four Democrats are battling for a seat on the city council. Since there are no other candidates, whoever wins the primary secures the job.
The results for the primary should start coming in at 8 p.m. If all goes well, winners could be declared by 9 p.m. You can see the results coming in HERE.
Sometimes it takes a little longer to get a winner, depending on the size of the election. Find out why that happens HERE.
- Democrats: Randi Dorman, Steve Farley and Regina Romero.
- Republican: None.
- Independent: Ed Ackerley.
- What’s Next: Whoever wins out of Dorman, Farley and Romero will face Ackerley in the general election in November.
WARD 1
- Democrats: Rob Elias, Sami Yrigolla Hamed, Miguel Ortega, Lane Santa Cruz.
- Republican: None.
- What’s Next: Whoever wins the primary takes the seat.
WARD 2
- Democrat: Paul Cunningham.
- Republican: Ewart Williams.
- What’s Next: Cunningham and Williams ran unopposed, secured the party nomination and will face off in the general election.
WARD 3
- Democrat: Nikki Lee.
- Republican: Michael Hicks.
- What’s Next: Lee and Hicks ran unopposed, secured the party nomination and will face off in the general election.
