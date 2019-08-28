Transit schedules adjusted for Labor Day 2019

Transit schedules adjusted for Labor Day 2019
Sun Tran bus
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 28, 2019 at 11:43 AM MST - Updated August 28 at 11:48 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Transit service will be as follows on Monday, September 2nd, for Labor Day:

  • Sun Tran Routes 1 through 99 will run on a Sunday schedule.
  • Sun Link streetcar will run on a Sunday schedule.
  • Sun Express Routes 101X-204X will not be in operation.
  • Sun Shuttle fixed-route service and the Sahuarita/Green Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will not be in operation. Sun Shuttle ADA Dial-a-Ride service provided by Total Ride and Oro Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will offer service from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Americans with Disabilities Act-qualified passengers only.
  • Sun Van service will mirror the service provided by Sun Tran. Sun Van’s Reservation Center will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Labor Day.
  • The Customer Service Center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist passengers, and will return to regular weekday hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The following transit services will be closed for Labor Day:

  • Special Services Office, located at 35 W. Alameda, and returning to regular weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd.
  • Sun Tran’s Administrative Office, located at 3920 N. Sun Tran Blvd., and returning to regular weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd.
  • Sun Link’s Administrative Office, located at 290 E. 8th St., and returning to regular weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, all transit services resume regular service.

For trip planning assistance or more information, visit suntran.com or call the Customer Satisfaction Center at (520) 792-9222 (TDD: 520-628-1565).

For other road closures and projects in the area, click HERE.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.