Transit schedules adjusted for Labor Day 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Transit service will be as follows on Monday, September 2nd, for Labor Day:
- Sun Tran Routes 1 through 99 will run on a Sunday schedule.
- Sun Link streetcar will run on a Sunday schedule.
- Sun Express Routes 101X-204X will not be in operation.
- Sun Shuttle fixed-route service and the Sahuarita/Green Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will not be in operation. Sun Shuttle ADA Dial-a-Ride service provided by Total Ride and Oro Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will offer service from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Americans with Disabilities Act-qualified passengers only.
- Sun Van service will mirror the service provided by Sun Tran. Sun Van’s Reservation Center will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Labor Day.
- The Customer Service Center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist passengers, and will return to regular weekday hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd.
The following transit services will be closed for Labor Day:
- Special Services Office, located at 35 W. Alameda, and returning to regular weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd.
- Sun Tran’s Administrative Office, located at 3920 N. Sun Tran Blvd., and returning to regular weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd.
- Sun Link’s Administrative Office, located at 290 E. 8th St., and returning to regular weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd.
On Tuesday, September 3rd, all transit services resume regular service.
For trip planning assistance or more information, visit suntran.com or call the Customer Satisfaction Center at (520) 792-9222 (TDD: 520-628-1565).
