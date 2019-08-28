Marana West Choirs and community to sing the National Anthem Sept. 13

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Each year west-side Marana Unified School District (MUSD) choirs come together to sing the National Anthem at a Marana High School Varsity Football home game.
On Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, community members, parents, and families are invited to join the Choirs. The performance will occur at approximately 6:50pm in the Marana High School Tiger Pride Stadium, 12000 W. Emigh Rd., Tucson, AZ 85743.
It is anticipated close to 500 voices will join in singing the National Anthem.
Singers will meet at 5:30pm in the Marana High School Alumni Gym. Visit the Marana Unified School District Website for more information.
