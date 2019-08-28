McDonald’s adds DoorDash as McDelivery partner in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - McDonald’s customers in Arizona will now have more options to enjoy World Famous Fries, Quarter Pounders and other menu favorites from the comfort of their homes or offices.
McDelivery will now be available in more than 10,000 restaurants across all 50 states.
“At McDonald’s, we’re always working to enhance our customer’s experience and offer new levels of convenience for our customers to get their favorite McDonald’s menu items whenever and wherever they want by dining in our newly modernized restaurants, on-the-go through mobile order and pay, the drive-thru, or McDelivery,” Michelle Slayton, president of the local McDonald’s franchisee association said.
“Since McDonald’s launched McDelivery in the U.S. in 2017, we have seen customers respond well to the convenience, and we can’t wait for our customers in Arizona to also have the choice to use DoorDash,” said Slayton.
Customers will be able to place their McDonald’s orders through the DoorDash mobile app or on www.DoorDash.com.
McDonald’s is also a part of DashPass, DoorDash’s nationwide subscription program. For $9.99 a month, DashPass offers its members unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders $12 dollars or more from thousands of participating restaurants.
"Building on DoorDash and McDonald’s pilot in Houston, we are expanding to thousands of restaurants nationally, bringing McDelivery favorites to even more customers in the U.S.,” said Toby Espinosa, VP of Business Development at DoorDash. “With availability to over 80 percent of Americans in 4,000 cities in the U.S. and Canada, DoorDash’s geographic coverage and commitment to excellence paired with McDonald’s scale has helped make this expansion possible."
For a limited time between August 28 and September 9, customers new to DoorDash can use the code DASHMCD for $5 off their first McDonald’s order of $15 or more.*
McDelivery launched in the U.S. in 2017, with partners including Uber Eats, and is expected to be a $4 billion business for both McDonald’s and its franchise restaurants globally in 2019.
