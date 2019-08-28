McDonald’s adds DoorDash as McDelivery partner in Tucson

"Building on DoorDash and McDonald’s pilot in Houston, we are expanding to thousands of restaurants nationally, bringing McDelivery favorites to even more customers in the U.S.,” said Toby Espinosa, VP of Business Development at DoorDash. “With availability to over 80 percent of Americans in 4,000 cities in the U.S. and Canada, DoorDash’s geographic coverage and commitment to excellence paired with McDonald’s scale has helped make this expansion possible."