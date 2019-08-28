UPDATE: Shooting near Tucson school turns fatal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the early-morning hours at an apartment complex near Sunnyside High School.
A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man in his 30s left the scene, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Authorities found the car near Kino Parkway and Ajo Way, where Tucson Fire Department treated the man’s gunshot wounds. He was transported to Banner UMC with serious injuries. TPD is processing the vehicle.
The shooting started from an argument and escalated to a fight where both men pulled out their guns, the TPD said.
Police believe that one of the men had gang-related ties.
Gang detectives are at the Rancho del Mar Apartments, 6200 S. Campbell Avenue, where the shooting happened at 3:30 a.m., police said.
According to information from the TPD, the school is operating on a normal schedule.
No suspect is in custody, police said, but they are searching for a witness for questioning.
