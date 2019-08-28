Southern Arizonans can see impact of trade with Mexico on new website

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has made protecting trade with Mexico one of his top priorities.
Now, he wants the state and its residents to be part of the push for the new North American Trade Agreement, known as the USMCA.
Gov. Ducey tweeted about a new website, where you can weigh in on the agreement and understand what it means for our Arizona economy.
USMCA.org allows you to click on your congressional district and find out the dollar impact for jobs and exports where you live.
