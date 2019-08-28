Lightning sparks two fires near Sonoita

SONOITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two wildfires are burning close to each other in the Empire Ranch area southeast of Tucson.
No structures are being threatened by either fire, according a spokesman with the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District.
The Hilton Wash Fire has grown to an estimated 250 acres after it was started by lightning on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 27. The Oil Well Fire, which was also caused by a lightning strike at about 7 p.m., has grown to an estimated 150 acres.
According to WildCAD, the Oil Well Fire is about a quarter-mile northeast of Hilton Wash. WildCAD also reports that forward progress on the Hilton Wash Fire was stopped at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
Both fires are burning in grash and shrubs.
No further information was immediately available.
