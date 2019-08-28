12-year-old aspiring astrophysicist starts junior year at UA

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On a college campus, figuring out where to go can be stressful, but this challenge isn't new to William Maillis.
Though, not many students are in his shoes.
"I went from third grade all the way to a senior in high school," he said.
After rocketing through school, this 12-year-old is headed into his junior year of college at the University of Arizona.
"They have one of the best astronomy programs in the country and even in the world."
A shining student, Will, is an aspiring astrophysicist.
"Figuring out how stuff works," he said, "The mysteries of the universe."
But, there’s a mystery to his mind too.
"I don't really like it when people put me up on a pedestal you know."
If you're wondering how he got to this point, old family videos give you a clue.
Will was solving algebra equations at age 4.
He was doing simple math at less than 2 years old, and speaking full sentences when he was less than a year.
He's a genius by definition. Now at 12, he's shooting for the stars.
"I'm an Orthodox Christian. My dad's a priest, yeah," Maillis said, hoping to prove something bigger than himself. "I want to prove the existence of God through science."
Taking this next step at the U of A, he hopes to get to that point - and follow another career goal.
"I'd like to be a colonist on Mars," he said.
They're goals he hopes to achieve with a mind you could call limitless.
William has already developed a theory he says would prove God exists.
Now, he says he just needs to come with the mathematics to back it up.
That's where, he said, his studies at the UA will come in.
He’s detailed his theory in an interview on Hellenic College Holy Cross’ YouTube channel. You can view that here.
