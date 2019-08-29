Construction equipment causes major gas line break in Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Green Valley Fire District responded to a major gas line break in the Quail Creek Community in Sahuarita, Thursday morning, Aug. 29.
Firefighters said that construction backhoe had struck a four-inch gas line while digging along the roadway.
Two engine crews responded to the incident just east of N. Quail View Loop and Dome Court.
GVFD crews were on scene nearly two hours before the gas was shut off and repairs could begin.
Southwest Gas shut down the gas line from both sides of the break to stop the flow of gas, GVFD said.
Only a few residents in the area were told to shelter in their homes instead of evacuating and only golf cart traffic was affected.
