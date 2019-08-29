FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat marches on...

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a busy Wednesday across Arizona, things are unfortunately drying out and warming back up. We’ll see small chances of rain daily, but that’s about it!
THURSDAY: 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. A high of 100F under partly sunny skies.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high of 103F.
SATURDAY: A high of 104F under mainly sunny skies. 20% chance of an isolated storm.
SUNDAY: 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with a high of 100F.
MONDAY: 20% chance of isolated storms possible. Partly sunny skies with a high of 100F.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. 20% chance of isolated storms possible.
WEDNESDAY: 10% chance of isolated storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 100F.
