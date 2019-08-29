Police: Tucson man fatally shoots suspect while protecting family member during armed robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said a man shot and killed a suspect during a robbery in Tucson early Wednesday, Aug. 28.
The Tucson Police Department said Marco Ormsby, 24, was one of two people who were trying to rob the shooter’s relative. Ormsby died at the scene, an apartment complex across the street from Sunnyside High.
The TPD said Ormsby and the another suspect were attempting to rob a man in his early 30s in the parking lot of the Rancho Del Mar Apartments on South Campbell.
A fight broke out during the robbery and the target of the robbery was shot. The victim began yelling for help and that is when a relative emerged from an apartment with a gun. The relative fired shots that hit both Ormsby and his relative.
The second suspect ran away before the TPD got there and has not been identified.
The victim and his relative left the complex to go the hospital, but they were pulled over near Kino Parkway and Ajo Way.
The victim, who suffered serious injuries, was treated by the Tucson Fire Department and transported to a local hospital.
The TPD said all the individuals involved had gang affiliations, but investigators do not know if the robbery itself was gang related.
