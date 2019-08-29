Mom, boyfriend plead guilty in death of Baby Wyllow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Kylie Brewer and Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr. pleaded guilty in connection with the death of a Pima County girl who died more than two years ago.
The plea deals were accepted in court Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Baby Wyllow, Brewer’s 6-month-old child, died in February 2017. Doctors said the young child had brutal injuries, including bruises and multiple arm/leg fractures that included a right arm that was “grossly” displaced.
Brewer pleaded guilty to manslaughter, child abuse and fraud. She is facing up to 21 years for manslaughter and 3 1/2 years for the abuse, which is probation eligible. For the fraud plea, Brewer is facing close to nine years. The fraud charge is also probation eligible.
Bogdanowich, who was Brewer’s boyfriend at the time, pleaded guilty to child abuse with death or serious injury likely. He is facing almost 13 years in prison, but the charge is probation eligible.
They will both be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Part of the plea though is he must testify against a third defendant in this case -- Kaylie Ryan Gossett.
Gossett, who is facing charges of murder and abuse, has a trial set to begin Nov. 5.
Investigators have said Gossett was Baby Wyllow’s babysitter when she died.
