One person hurt in crash that closed portion of Ajo Way at I-10

Police had to close Ajo Way after this crash at the I-10 underpass on Thursday, Aug. 29.
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 29, 2019 at 11:17 AM MST - Updated August 29 at 11:38 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash that resulted in the temporary closure of Ajo Way at the I-10 underpass on Thursday, Aug. 29.

According to police, one person was taken to Banner-University Medical Center after the crash that left a vehicle on its side. There was no information available about the victim’s condition.

A spokesman with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at about 10 a.m. on eastbound I-10 near Milepost 256. An SUV collided with a tractor-trailer and rolled over, ending up on Ajo Way.

Ajo Way was briefly closed between Benson Highway and Kino Parkway because of the crash and clean-up.

There were no other injuries reported.

