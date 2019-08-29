One person hurt in crash that closed portion of Ajo Way at I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash that resulted in the temporary closure of Ajo Way at the I-10 underpass on Thursday, Aug. 29.
According to police, one person was taken to Banner-University Medical Center after the crash that left a vehicle on its side. There was no information available about the victim’s condition.
A spokesman with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at about 10 a.m. on eastbound I-10 near Milepost 256. An SUV collided with a tractor-trailer and rolled over, ending up on Ajo Way.
Ajo Way was briefly closed between Benson Highway and Kino Parkway because of the crash and clean-up.
There were no other injuries reported.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.