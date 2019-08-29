Police asking for help identifying credit card theft suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sahuarita Police Department is looking for help in identifying two suspects in a stolen credit card case.
The victim had their credit card stolen from their car on August 19th, in Tucson.
The card was used at the Wal-Mart in Sahuarita at around 4:30am, approximately an hour and a half after the theft.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sahuarita Police department at 911 or through the Tip Line at 344-7847. You can also call 88-CRIME.
