Police asking for help identifying credit card theft suspects
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 29, 2019 at 3:17 PM MST - Updated August 29 at 3:18 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sahuarita Police Department is looking for help in identifying two suspects in a stolen credit card case.

Sahuarita Police are asking for help identifying these suspects in stolen credit card case. (Source: SPD)
The victim had their credit card stolen from their car on August 19th, in Tucson.

The card was used at the Wal-Mart in Sahuarita at around 4:30am, approximately an hour and a half after the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sahuarita Police department at 911 or through the Tip Line at 344-7847. You can also call 88-CRIME.

