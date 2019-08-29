Take 2: After rainout Arizona Soccer heads to Tempe for Cactus Classic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After Arizona’s match last Thursday was cancelled due to lightning in the area, the Wildcats will now open the regular season in Tempe, Ariz. against Weber State on Friday at 4 p.m. MST.
Arizona will follow that up with a match against Tennessee Tech on Sunday at 11 a.m. MST.
The Wildcats had their original season opener last Friday night against Long Beach cancelled due to lightning.
UA returns 19 student-athletes from last year’s NCAA Tournament team and bring in eight newcomers.
Five of Arizona’s top-seven goal scorers are back this season. The top three:
- Jada Talley (7)
- Jill Aguilera (4)
- Emily Knous (4)
Head coach Tony Amato is six wins away from his 200th career victory. He became Arizona’s winningest coach in program history in 2018, having led the program to four NCAA Tournament appearances in the last five years.
He announced on Thursday that his assistant coach for the last six seasons, Paul Nagy, has been promoted to Associate Head Coach. Nagy joined the staff in Amato’s first year at the helm in 2013.
“We want to take the next step and win against the best teams in the nation,” said Amato. “Paul will be an integral part in getting us to where we want to be.”
As a defensive and goalkeeping-minded coach, Nagy has helped Arizona finish in the top five in the Pac-12 in saves four of the last six seasons.
