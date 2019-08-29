TPD conducts safety education for drivers and pedestrians

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has been a dangerous and deadly year so far on Tucson streets.
Tucson Police said that 38 people have died in traffic crashes.
To help improved safety of our streets, the Tucson Police Department conducted safety education stops around the city. This morning, officers were at the intersection of 22nd and Park watching drivers and pedestrians.
They wanted to make sure people walked in the cross walk and that drivers stopped for people in the cross walk.
The TPD had officers on motorcycles ready to stop violators while one officer walked in the cross walk. If someone didn’t obey the law, they would be stopped by officers.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.