Cats pull out of Mexican Baseball Fiesta

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats will not be appearing in the Mexican Baseball Fiesta in October. The reason why is largely unknown.
UA Baseball released a pair of tweets on the matter Thursday but other than that said they will have no other comment.
This was the second year the Cats were to have participated in the annual event that brings in teams from the Mexican Pacific Winter League and MLB Arizona Instructional leagues.
This year’s tournament will be held at Kino Stadium and will feature Hermosillo, Obregon, Mexicali, Navojoa, Los Mochis, and Culiacan.
Thursday, October 3
- Obregon vs. Los Mochis (5:30 p.m.)
- Hermosillo vs. Culiacan
Friday, October 4
- Mexicali vs. Culiacan (5:30 p.m.)
- Obregon vs. Hermosillo
Saturday, October 5
- Culiacan vs. Mesa Solar Sox (Arizona Fall League – top prospects from Cubs, Red Sox, Angels, A’s and Tigers) (5:30 p.m.)
- Obregon vs. Hermosillo
Sunday, October 6
- Obregon vs. Los Mochis (3:30 p.m.)
- Navojoa vs. Hermosillo
Extra Dates:
Kino Sports Complex Field
- Thursday, October 3 Los Mochis vs. Mexicali at – TBA
- Saturday, October 5 Los Mochis vs. Mexicali at – TBA
- Sunday, October 6 Culiacan vs. Mexicali at 11:00 am
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.