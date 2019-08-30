FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Seasonable holiday weekend ahead!

By Stephanie Waldref | August 30, 2019 at 4:00 AM MST - Updated August 30 at 4:00 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we head into the holiday weekend, temps cool a bit to seasonable norms and we hold on to smaller chances for storms.

FRIDAY: 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high of 103F.

TONIGHT: 20% chance for showers. Clearing with lows in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for spotty storms. A high of 101F under partly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 20% chance of isolated storms possible. Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance for isolated storms.

WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for isolated storms. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 10% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. A high of 100F under partly sunny skies.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.