FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Seasonable holiday weekend ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we head into the holiday weekend, temps cool a bit to seasonable norms and we hold on to smaller chances for storms.
FRIDAY: 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high of 103F.
TONIGHT: 20% chance for showers. Clearing with lows in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: 30% chance for spotty storms. A high of 101F under partly sunny skies.
SUNDAY: 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
MONDAY: 20% chance of isolated storms possible. Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance for isolated storms.
WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for isolated storms. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: 10% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. A high of 100F under partly sunny skies.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.