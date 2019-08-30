High School Football: Week 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Week 2 of the high school football season in Southern Arizona features a pair of huge rivalries.
Friday night is the 19th meeting between Sunnyside and Desert View in the Duel in the District.
These two first met in 1985, a 51-0 win for Sunnyside. The Blue Devils lead the series 15-3 but the Jaguars have won two of the last three in the series. Sunnyside took last season’s district battle 20-13.
Both teams have new coaches this year. Glenn Posey returns to Sunnyside after a three-year hiatus. He coached the Blue Devils from 2011-15 before leaving to join Jim Monaco’s staff at Pima College.
He’s 4-0 as a coach in the rivalry. Robert Bonillas has taken over the program at Desert View.
The other rivalry game is the oldest in the state and second longest in the nation, Douglas vs. Bisbee.
The Bulldogs won 54-7 last season but later had to hand over the “Copper Pick” trophy to Bisbee when their first five victories of 2018 were forfeited due to violations by former coach James Fitzgerald.
That game takes place at historic Warren Ballpark. It dates back to 1906.
Douglas leads the series 79-62-8.
We already have one final from Week 2 as St. David crushed Cibecue 0.
Here is a list of all the game this week in Southern Arizona.
The first four is where our KOLD cameras will be tonight:
- Catalina at Palo Verde
- Dobson at Salpointe Catholic
- Tucson at Pueblo
- Sunnyside at Desert View
- Douglas at Bisbee
- Flowing Wells at Walden Grove
- Sahuaro at Buena
- Marana at Fairfax
- Casa Grande at Sabino
- Emipre at Rio Rico
- San Carlos at Tombstone
- Canyon del Oro at Prescott
- Vista Grande at Amphitheater
- San Manuel at Benson
- Catalina Foothills at Cactus
- Morenci at Santa Rita
- Cholla at Cienega
- Valley Union at Superior
- Baboquivari at San Pascual Valley
- St. David 45, Cibecue 0 (Thursday)
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.