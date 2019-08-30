Man found guilty in fatal Tucson stabbing from 2017

James Murray Reaves III was convicted in fatal stabbing in Tucson in 2017. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 29, 2019 at 5:29 PM MST - Updated August 29 at 5:29 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been convicted in a fatal stabbing that happened in Tucson more than two years ago.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, a jury found James Murray Reaves III guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and aggravated assault. He will be sentenced Thursday, Oct. 3.

Authorities said Reaves attacked Damion Philipps and a woman in the 2800 block of South Shiela Avenue on Jan. 9, 2017.

The 38-year-old Philipps was stabbed multiple times and died at a local hospital. Philipps’ 34-year-old girlfriend suffered only minor injuries.

