Man reaches plea deal in fatal armed robbery outside Tucson business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man with has extensive criminal history reached a plea deal in a fatal shooting outside a Tucson business in 2018.
On Thursday, Aug. 29, Hector John Molina pleaded guilty to a charge of armed robbery. He was originally faced charges of first-degree murder, weapon possession by a convicted felony, armed robbery and aggravated assault.
His next court appearance is a status conference at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15. While his sentencing date has not been set, he is facing between 7 and 21 years.
Also on Thursday, Molina pleaded guilty to armed robbery in a case not connected to the shooting. He’s facing 7-21 years for that charge as well, but the sentence would run concurrent to the other one.
Authorities said Molina and Ariel Montes-Deoca are responsible for the shooting death of 61-year-old Anthony Quintela outside of Raspados Funland on Jan. 6, 2018.
According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Molina and Montes-Deoca had extensive criminal histories long before the shooting.
Molina has previous convictions for murder, aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment and criminal trespass. Montes-Deoca has previous convictions for aggravated assault, theft, criminal damage, endangerment and vehicle theft.
The Tucson Police Department said the fatal shooting happened when a suspect entered the Raspados Funland, located a the 700 block of West Irvington, armed with a gun and to rob the place.
As the suspect was exiting the business, Quintela’s son got into a shootout with the suspect. Quintela was hit and died at a local hospital but Quintela’s son was not injured.
The case went cold for several months until Molina and Montes-Deoca were identified as suspects. Both were already in the Pima County Jail on unrelated charges and were arrested.
Montes-Deoca has a status conference set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. His murder trial is not currently on the court schedule.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.