A march and vigil remembers loved ones lost by overdoses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - International Overdose Awareness Day is Saturday, August 31. Thursday, people gathered at the Pima County Superior Court to march and hold a vigil people lost to overdoses.
Drug overdoses continue in Arizona. The Arizona Department of Public Health and Human Services started a real-time tracker to show the impact of drugs on Arizonans. By the numbers, Pima County has the second highest rate of overdose deaths in the state—908 since July of 2017. Maricopa county has the highest in the state with close to 4,700 in the same time frame.
The march and vigil was put on by the church of safe injection Tucson—according to their Facebook page, they are a group that supports things like needle exchanges, overdose prevention centers, and “sensible drug policy and education.”
They started at the Superior Court and marched down to the El Tiradito shrine. Speeches, memorials and a moment of silence were part of the event.
According to ADHS, most overdoses happen in people 25-34 and are from fentanyl, meth and morphine.
