Reed, Denver’s defense throttle Cardinals 20-7

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said he wanted to see separation from Hogan and rookie QB Brett Rypien, but he really didn't get his wish. Hogan was 12 for 23 for 138 yards, a TD and two interceptions, including a desperation pass at halftime after Fangio called timeout with a second left. And Rypien was 8 of 11 for 86 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.