Salpointe football coach to retire after season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dennis Bene, the head football coach at Salpointe Catholic High School, has announced that he will retire at the end of the 2019 season.
Bene was enshrined in the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.
He led the team to three state title games (2013, ’17, ’18) and one championship in 2013.
Bene became the Lancers coach in 2001 after two seasons as an assistant coach. He also played quarterback for Salpointe in 1984.
Under Bene, the Lancers have won 13 region titles, including the past three.
The Lancers open their season on Friday, Aug. 30, at home against Mesa Dobson.
