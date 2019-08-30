SILVER ALERT: 95-year-old man missing from Paradise Valley

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking for your help in locating a missing elderly man.
According to police in Paradise Valley, 95-year-old Daniel Hanion left his residence on Thursday, Aug. 29, in a white Ford F-150 pickup with Arizona license AZA0399. The year of the pickup was not released.
Hanion is described as white, about 5-foot-7, 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue multi-colored horizontal striped golf shirt, blue shorts, white tennis shoes and a straw hat.
If you see him or his vehicle, call police at (480) 948-7410.
