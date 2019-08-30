Tucson detective receives national recognition for managing sex offender registry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson Police Department employee received national recognition yesterday for excellence in overseeing the city’s more than 1,200 sex offenders.
OffenderWatch recognized Det. Bryn Fox and the office by for excelling in meeting the sex offender registry (SOR) objectives.
As the senior member of the Tucson SOR team, Det. Fox ensures accurate offender records, tracks offenders moving in and out of the city, and promotes inter-agency cooperation with the US Marshall’s Service investigating and locating offenders.
TPD uses the management software tool OffenderWatch to keep track of registered sex offenders, often using the system to aid in investigations and proactively improve public safety.
Det. Fox was chosen to receive the award out of 14,000 OffenderWatch users from more than 3,000 agencies. Det. Fox accepted the award during a ceremony at the police department on Wednesday.
“The Tucson Police Department is proud that Detective Fox was recognized as one of the elite sex offender investigators in the country by OffenderWatch. Her dedication to the mission is inspirational. We are grateful, as well, to OffenderWatch for an outstanding partnership that features continuous improvements based on feedback from user agencies and practitioners such as Detective Fox,” Assistant Chief Carla Johnson said.
“Chief Chris Magnus has made the sex offender registry department a priority and has allowed Det. Fox and the entire department to go above and beyond what is required in statute. Det. Fox and their staff work very hard to collect comprehensive data on every offender in their jurisdiction so that the public has all of the information necessary to protect themselves,” said Mike Cormaci, president of OffenderWatch.
The Tucson Police Department is responsible for managing, tracking and verifying more than 1,200 registered sex offenders in the jurisdiction. The office is also responsible for notifying the public of registered sex offenders.
