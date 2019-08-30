Two groups helping riders with safer helmets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Motorcycle Safety Awareness Foundation and Ridenow Powersports teamed up to help make sure riders are safe.
AMSAF talked to riders and hospitals in Arizona about motorcycle crashes. They discovered that riders that were in crashes weren’t wearing a Department of Transportation certified helmet or it didn’t fit properly. The two groups want to change that.
AMSAF will start a pilot program next week to help riders get a full faced helmet at a reduced price. These helmets can from the $200 range all way up to more than $800.
Through the program, riders will have to apply and make a $50 tax deductible donation to AMSAF. In return they will get a $125 voucher that can be brought to any RideNow PowerSports in Arizona. The ride will also get an additional 25 percent of the helmet. Then the rider will have to cover the difference.
