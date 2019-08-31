Arizona Soccer throttles Weber State in opener

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona was dominant from the get go in their NCAA Soccer season-opener as the Wildcats scored six goals in the first half on their way to a 6-0 win over Weber State (0-2) on Friday afternoon in Tempe.
Six goals is the most Arizona has ever scored in a first half.
The goals came from:
- 2’ – Madison Goerlinger
- 15’ – Jada Talley
- 25’ – Own Goal
- 36’ – Brooke Wilson
- 37’ – Iliana Hocking
- 39’ – Brooke Wilson
Arizona finishes out play at the Sun Devil Cactus Classic against Tennessee Tech on Sunday at 11 a.m. MST.
You can read more about Friday’s season-opening win over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
