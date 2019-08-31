Arizona Soccer throttles Weber State in opener

UA puts up a record six goals in one half

Sophomore Brooke Wilson (20) scored two of the Wildcats record six first half goals (Source: Arizona Athletics)
August 30, 2019 at 9:49 PM MST - Updated August 30 at 9:51 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona was dominant from the get go in their NCAA Soccer season-opener as the Wildcats scored six goals in the first half on their way to a 6-0 win over Weber State (0-2) on Friday afternoon in Tempe.

Six goals is the most Arizona has ever scored in a first half.

The goals came from:

  • 2’ – Madison Goerlinger
  • 15’ – Jada Talley
  • 25’ – Own Goal
  • 36’ – Brooke Wilson
  • 37’ – Iliana Hocking
  • 39’ – Brooke Wilson

Arizona finishes out play at the Sun Devil Cactus Classic against Tennessee Tech on Sunday at 11 a.m. MST.

You can read more about Friday’s season-opening win over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

