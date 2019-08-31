High School Football: Week 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Week 2 of the high school football season in Southern Arizona featured a pair of huge rivalries.
Desert View won their 19th meeting with rival Sunnyside, beating the Blue Devils 20-6 in the Duel in the District.
These two first met in 1985, a 51-0 win for Sunnyside. The Blue Devils still lead the series 15-4 but the Jaguars have now won three of the last four in the series.
Glenn Posey returns to Sunnyside as head coach after a three-year hiatus. He coached the Blue Devils from 2011-15 before leaving to join Jim Monaco’s staff at Pima College.
He suffers his first loss (4-1) as a coach in the rivalry. Robert Bonillas is now 3-4 against Sunnyside since leaving the school as an assistant to take over the Jaguars program in 2012.
The Copper Pick is staying in Bisbee. The legit way this year. The Pumas knocked off Douglas 36-26 at Historic Warren Ballpark. The Bulldogs-Pumas game is the oldest rivalry in the state of Arizona and second longest in the nation.
Douglas won 54-7 last season but later had to hand over the “Pick” to Bisbee when their first five victories of 2018 were forfeited due to violations by former coach James Fitzgerald.
Douglas despite the loss still leads the series 79-63-8.
Elsewhere, there has not been a ton of success at Palo Verde High School in recent years. Friday night though was a step in the right direction as the Titans pulled off their biggest victory in program history.
PVHS pounded Catalina 61-0. The 61 points was the largest margin of victory ever for the Titans who ironically have their three biggest victories ever over the Trojans.
- 59 points (Palo Verde 68, Catalina 9 (1993)
- 58 points (Palo Verde 58, Catalina 0 (1996)
Here is a list of all the game this week in Southern Arizona:
- Palo Verde 61, Catalina 0 (Biggest win in Titans history)
- Salpointe Catholic 63, Dobson 6
- Pueblo 21, Tucson 7
- Desert View 20, Sunnyside 6
- Bisbee 36, Douglas 26
- Walden Grove 56, Flowing Wells 0
- Sahuaro 26, Buena 8
- Fairfax 58, Marana 12
- Sabino 14, Casa Grande 7
- Rio Rico 44, Empire 14
- Tombstone 45, San Carlos 12
- Canyon del Oro 23, Prescott 13
- Amphitheater 7, Vista Grande 0
- Benson 54, San Manuel 6
- Cactus 13, Catalina Foothills 0
- Morenci 42, Santa Rita 0
- Cienega 48, Cholla 7
- Superior 62, Valley Union 0
- Baboquivari 64, San Pascual Valley 18
- St. David 45, Cibecue 0
