HungerWalk 2019 aims to end hunger issues in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Community Food Bank will hold it’s 10th annual HungerWalk, aimed to raise awareness of hunger in our southern Arizona community.
This family-friendly event will happen on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson and La Posada in Green Valley. It will begin at 7 a.m.
Each year, the Community Food Bank raises funds and awareness for the fight against hunger with a mile and a half walk. The walk goes through the food pantry, main warehouse and gardens to give walkers insight into what the food bank is doing to stop hunger.
It is for walkers of all ages and the event will include music, entertainment, healthy snacks and games.
Click HERE to register for the event.
For more information you can visit their site HERE and to learn more about volunteering at HungerWalk or other special events, please email volunteer@communityfoodbank.org.
