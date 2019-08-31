Morning duplex fire leaves two people homeless

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Fire got some early Saturday morning work knocking down a duplex fire in the 2300 block of South Saddleback Ave.
The majority of the fire, which broke out shortly before 4 a.m., was confined to the exterior of one of the two units though the blaze did spread to the inside of that unit.
Two people were inside the home when the fire started but they were able to get out before fire firefighters arrived.
The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. Damage caused by the blaze is still being determined.
