Tucson couple finds baby bobcats in front yard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sometimes when opportunity knocks, you may open the door to something you didn’t expect.
The unexpected happened to one Tucson couple, who opened the door to a wild surprise.
"The other day there was a hawk on the wall," said Sandy Widdow.
They're no stranger to wildlife.
Sandy and her husband John Widdow, live in a quiet Northwest side neighborhood.
Just months ago, surveillance cameras picked up video of a mama bobcat nearby. Recently - she came back.
"We had seen the mother here in the courtyard about a week ago when we had a little rain." After that rain, Sandy went about a normal day.
"I usually open the door to see if there's a FedEx package."
Though this time, she opened the door to a different delivery.
"I opened the door a crack and saw the two babies there," she said.
She found two bobcat cubs. The babies had fallen off the roof after that monsoon storm, and left Sandy with questions.
"Are they alive?," she asked. "Cause they were tiny."
There was no mom in sight after another day had passed. So, the Widdows knew they should get help.
That's why they called the Tucson Wildlife Center.
Professionals like Lou Rae Whitehead do a routine check-up on the babies, especially after a fall.
"Get them hydrated," Whitehead explained. "Make sure there's no injuries to them and we will get them back."
Whitehead said the Widdows did everything right.
Now the plan is to take these cubs back home to mama.
The Tucson Wildlife Center is attempting to do so on Friday night.
"Mom does a lot better job at taking care of them than we do," said Whitehead.
Especially because mama was spotted again in Widdow's yard on Friday morning, two days later.
Baby bobcats are often confused with tabby cat breeds.
The Tucson Wildlife Center reminds people if you come across injured or baby wildlife, like baby bobcats, do not touch them.
Call the experts who can handle the situation best. The number for the TWC is 290-WILD.
