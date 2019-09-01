Camera, employee witness suspect rob baby story in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A small business in midtown was robbed in broad daylight Saturday.
That's according to the owner of Little Bird Nesting Company on Broadway who said a man stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of baby carriers.
Security cameras caught the act, but it was an employee who jumped into action.
“I immediately just ran after him and I don’t know what I would have done had I caught the guy but –it’s just our stuff," said Amanda Borquez, an employee of over 4 years.
The cameras show the man walking outside the store before he enters. Borquez said she noticed him them but didn't think too much of it at the time. Then, later on the surveillance footage shows the man entering and exiting once, before he comes in a second time and leaves with the stolen items.
"He has like 8 of them and he’s running out the door. The ones that the suspect took range from $125-$150 dollars the hangers also cost us money at 12 dollars a piece so we’re looking at 1200 dollars.” said Borquez.
The store owner does have security cameras in place watching here, but it was a customer who went above and beyond to get a closer look at the thief.
“There was a customer who actually followed him without us asking they were amazing and got license plate and a picture of the suspect and so we’re just hoping through those tools we’ll be able to get our stuff back.” said Borquez.
Sadly, this isn’t the first time the business has been hit.
Owner Charlotte Lasselberger said the growth of their store has gone hand in hand with more thefts. Which is why Saturday's event itself doesn’t surprise her. It’s the way that it happened.
“I mean I am surprised that it was so brazen usually it’s a little bit more low key and they very openly took it and ran and it was very obvious," said Lasselberger.
Lasselberger is already planning to add an alarm system to the front door as well as more staff up front in their new store. In the meantime they’re keeping a closer eye on the door and offering up a word of warning.
“It's not worth it. You totally got busted. Your photo is out there. It's just dumb. It’s hurtful to people. It’s hurtful and stupid.” said Lasselberger. "We're just a small shop that's trying to do the best we can for our customers and employees. This kind of thing is a huge hit for a small business. Target may be able to shrug off 1000+ dollars of loss, but it's hard for a business like ours to just eat that much loss."
The store is offering a 100 dollar reward for the stolen carriers no questions asked. All they want is their stuff back.
