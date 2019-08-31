FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms with above average temperatures for the first week of September!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’ll continue to see storm chances through the first half of next week as temperatures remain in the triple digits.
TONIGHT: 20% chance of Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with overnight lows falling in the upper-70s.
TOMORROW: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of isolated to scattered storms building. A high of 102F is expected.
SUNDAY: 20-30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a high of 99F.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 99F. 20% chance of isolated storms possible.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance of isolated storms possible.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 100F and a 10% chance of a showers.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 100F.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 101F.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.