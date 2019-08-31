FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms with above average temperatures for the first week of September!

By Jaclyn Selesky | August 31, 2019 at 5:04 PM MST - Updated August 31 at 6:06 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’ll continue to see storm chances through the first half of next week as temperatures remain in the triple digits.

TONIGHT: 20% chance of Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with overnight lows falling in the upper-70s.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of isolated to scattered storms building. A high of 102F is expected.

SUNDAY: 20-30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a high of 99F.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 99F. 20% chance of isolated storms possible.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance of isolated storms possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 100F and a 10% chance of a showers.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 100F.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 101F.

