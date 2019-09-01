O’Toole and McQuillin headed to the Olympics

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mexico is going to the Olympics, in softball.
El Tri beat Canada 2-1 Saturday in Surrey, British Columbia to clinch one of the two spots the Americas will have for the return of Softball to the 2020 Games in Tokyo.
ASU grad Dallas Escobedo (’14) tossed a complete game for Mexico holding the Canadians to just three hits while striking out nine.
Team Mexico (9-0) features UA’s two most recent star pitchers.
Danielle O’Toole (’17) and Taylor McQuillin (’19) combined in the qualifier to allow just one earned run in 18 and 1/3 innings pitched with 28 strikeouts.
O’Toole (2-0, 0.49 ERA) did the bulk of that work in four appearances. She tossed a run rule shutout over Venezuela and started and then came back in relief to get the final out in a 2-0 victory over Puerto Rico where she escaped a bases loaded threat with a three-pitch strike out.
McQuillin (1-0, 0.00 ERA) made one start against Brazil, striking out eight in three innings of work.
Mexico joins host Japan, the United States and Italy as four of the six teams that will qualify for the Olympics.
Canada can clinch the second of the Americas two bids with a win over Brazil on Sunday.
Team Canada features Sabino High School grad Kelsey Jenkins.
Jenkins is having a fabulous tournament batting .571 with five doubles.
UA grad Michelle Floyd (’17) is also appearing in the WBSC Americas Qualifier for Venezuela.
Floyd (1-2, 1.81) pitched a complete-game two-hit shutout against Peru. She struck out nine.
