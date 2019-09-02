Colorful murals stolen from construction site on Fourth Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pieces of a community project created to spruce up Fourth Avenue during a major construction project have been stolen.
Last month, the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition hosted “PaintStock" and more than 20 artists created giant canvas murals to hang over the fence surrounding a construction lot at Fourth Avenue and East Sixth Street.
Now, the coalition is asking for help after three of the murals were taken.
“A couple of the painted panels are missing,” the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition said in a Facebook post. “We would love to get them back.”
Shannon Riggs, co-owner of Pop-Cycle and the chair of the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition, said three of the murals disappeared sometime between late Saturday, Aug. 31 and early Monday, Sept. 2.
Riggs said the ties used to fasten the murals to the fence were found cut on the ground.
Riggs said the coalition just wants the murals back, no questions asked. The artwork can be dropped off at Pop-Cycle, which is located at 422 N. 4th Avenue. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call 520-622-3297.
Construction is underway at the site for The Union on Sixth, a seven-story housing complex with retail space. The Flycatcher, which was knocked down in July, once stood at the location.
You can stay updated on the construction project HERE.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.