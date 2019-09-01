FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average temperatures and limited storm chances for the first week of September!

By Jaclyn Selesky | September 1, 2019 at 5:23 PM MST - Updated September 1 at 5:23 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We have small storm chances (10%) for your Labor day and through your Tuesday, but we dry out and remain warm from there on out.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms (30%) with lows in the mid to upper-70s.

LABOR DAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms (10%). Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.

TUESDAY: Isolated storm possible (10%). Mostly sunny with a high of 103F.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104F.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F. 10% chance for showers and t-storms.

SUNDAY: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high of 101F.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.