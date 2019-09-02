FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps cranking up again!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We have small storm chances for your Labor day and Tuesday, but we dry out and remain pretty warm (at least by September standards!) from there on out.
LABOR DAY: 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies with lows in the mid to upper 70s.
TUESDAY: 10% chance of isolated storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 103F.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104F.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F.
SATURDAY: 10% chance for showers and t-storms. Mainly sunny with a high of 101F.
SUNDAY: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
