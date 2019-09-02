Lend A Hand seeks volunteers to help seniors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The group Lend A Hand is always in need of people to volunteer their time to help seniors with rides. During the summer months the need is greater. Some drivers go on vacation and the holidays make it a bit difficult to find drivers.
The group is looking for people to help volunteer just a few hours a month. Volunteers drivers need to be 18 years or older.
The seniors that use the services of Lend A Hand are 60 and over and live in one of 12 member neighborhoods in Ward 3. They live at home and need helping getting to medical appointments, grocery stores and other errands.
Lend A Hand also delivers food boxes, helps with yard work and brings produce twice a month to the clients. The group has 150 clients and about 75 of them need rides. The volunteers go on a about 25 rides a week.
