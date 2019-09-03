Armed bank robbery suspect arrested following police pursuit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man wanted for armed bank robbery was taken into custody on Monday, Sept. 2 following a police pursuit.
On Sept. 2, 2019 around 7:30 a.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies received information that 49-year-old Roy Rushing may be hiding in the Coolidge area.
Rushing was wanted for armed robbery that occurred at a bank in Coolidge, AZ.
Deputies spotted Rushing leaving a residence near Arizona Blvd. and Vah Ki Inn Rd. with a female driving the vehicle.
The vehicle failed to yield when deputies attempted a traffic stop. A short pursuit occurred and ended when the vehicle wrecked and flipped at the corner of Main St. and Pima Ave. in Coolidge, AZ.
Rushing was pinned on the passenger side of the vehicle. The female was extricated through the driver side door.
Rushing was unpinned and both were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Further investigations revealed that the female driver was held against her will at knifepoint and ordered to flee from law enforcement.
“I want to commend my deputies for taking another dangerous criminal off the streets,” said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. “Despite his reckless behavior, we’re thankful that nobody else was seriously injured.”
Roy Rushing was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center.
In addition to the charges stemming from the Coolidge armed robbery, Rushing is facing a long list of charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, and misconduct involving a weapon.
