Cyclist on life support after collision with car at Madera Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cyclist was airlifted to the hospital with severe head wounds after colliding with a car.
The call of an injured cyclist came in Monday morning, Sept. 2.
The 53-year-old man from Sahuarita collided with a vehicle and although he was wearing a helmet, he suffered severe head trauma wounds. He was airlifted to a hospital in Tucson, according to Tony Estrada with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department.
Estrada said investigators believe he is still on life support. No citations or arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.