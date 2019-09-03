FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hello Heat!

By Stephanie Waldref | September 3, 2019 at 4:01 AM MST - Updated September 3 at 5:24 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hopefully you saw some storms over the holiday weekend, because things are drying out and heating up through the workweek. Storm chances return late this weekend.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 103F.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 106F.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 104F.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F.

SUNDAY: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.