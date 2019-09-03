FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hello Heat!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hopefully you saw some storms over the holiday weekend, because things are drying out and heating up through the workweek. Storm chances return late this weekend.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 103F.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 106F.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 104F.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F.
SUNDAY: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
MONDAY: 40% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
