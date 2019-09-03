Here’s how you can help the victims of Hurricane Dorian

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Red Cross of southern Arizona needs volunteers to aid those affected by Hurricane Dorian.
So far, 12 volunteers have been sent from southern Arizona.
“It is a great feeling knowing that you can help people when faced with a crisis that most of us have never experienced. We have a part in making their lives a little better when they are in a crisis,” said JoAnne Barrett, a 2 and ½ year Red Cross Volunteer.
If you would like to help aid in Hurricane Dorian disaster relief, Go to www.redcross.org/volunteer or call 1-800-REDCROSS.
If you would like to make a blood donation, please visit www.redcross.org.
You can make a $10 donation by texting DORIAN to 90999. After a big disaster, the Red Cross is proud that an average of 90 cents of every dollar is spent on delivering care and comfort to those affected.
